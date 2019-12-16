Betty Mae Swallows (81) resident of St. Maries, ID died on December 10, 2019, at Valley Vista Care Center.

She was born to Elmer and Gertrude (Adams) Simons on January 5, 1938, in Genesee, ID. As a young girl, Betty's family moved out to the Benewah Valley. She attended school in Plummer and graduated from Plummer High School with the class of 1955.

Following high school, Betty and her best friend Helen Place moved to Spokane, WA and attended training to become CNA's at Sacred Heart. Through their life-long friends Ken and Helen, Betty met Bob Swallows and quickly fell in love. They married on November 29, 1958, in Spokane, WA. Bob was in the U.S. Airforce and was stationed all across the continental U.S., and Betty traveled with him. Originally stationed out of Spokane, WA, the couple returned home where Betty was a homemaker.

In 1980 the Swallows' family moved to St. Maries, ID. Bob was retired from the Air Force, so he and Betty managed the bowling alley. She run the restaurant, and he provided the maintenance. She also worked at Sears in St. Maries. In 1996 the couple officially retired.

Betty enjoyed bowling, gardening, and crochet. Over her life she had made many beautiful blankets. She also enjoyed getting together with friends, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her children Steve (Laurie) Swallows of Green Valley, AZ, Douglas (Terri) Swallows of Long Beach, WA, and Keith (Nichole) Swallows of St. Maries, ID. Also, surviving are 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob Swallows, Sister Peggy Haeg, and brother Edgar Simons.

A graveside service will be held Monday, December 16, 2019, at 11:00 am at Woodlawn Cemetery with a gathering of family and friends to follow at the John Denny Building in the Benewah County Fairgrounds. Please visit her online memorial at hodgefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers or gifts the family would like donations in Betty's name to go to any hospice house.