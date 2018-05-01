Bernard E. Dallas

DALLAS, Bernard E. (Age 91) Bern Dallas passed away on April 25, 2018 in Spokane, Washington surrounded by family.

He was born to Archie and Leta “Babe” Dallas on June 30, 1926 in Prosser, Washington where he grew up. In 1948 he married his childhood sweetheart, Lois Denniston. His love and devotion to her was unparalleled. Lois passed away in December, just shy of their 70th wedding anniversary. The couple raised their three children in Spokane where Bern worked as a credit manager for Boyle Fuel and as a stage manager for Starlit Stairway, the talent show produced by Boyle Fuel. He was a musician who played organ at the Flamingo Restaurant in Spokane, Spirit Lake and Priest Lake, Idaho and Diamond Lake, Washington.

In later years they moved to Newport, Washington. Bern was an active member of the Davis Lake Grange. He was a member of the Newport Southern Baptist Church where he considered the people there his second family.

Bern served in the Army Air Corp during WWII. He loved fishing, camping, spending time at the ocean and gardening. Known for his culinary skills, he won many blue ribbons at the Cusick county fair for his delicious pies, cinnamon rolls and breads. He loved cooking and entertaining for family and friends, always making them feel welcome and at home. A loving dad, grandpa, uncle, friend and neighbor, he will be greatly missed by all.

Bern was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lois, son, Richard (Rick) Dallas, granddaughter, Alicia Wills, and great-granddaughter, Angelia Dwyer.

He is survived by daughter Susan Dallas-McGinnis (Jerry), Clark Fork, ID; daughter Janet Fruehauf (Max), Spokane, WA; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Trapp (Dan), Kennewick, WA; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 12, 2018 at Newport Southern Baptist Church, 52 Sitton Road, Newport, WA 99156. Refreshments following.



Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com

