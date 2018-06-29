Benjamin Peter Tibbetts

Ben (Age 53) passed away in his home on June 6th, 2018 from cardiac arrest. He was the youngest son of Marianne and Ralph F. Tibbetts. Ben was born February 10, 1965 in Aurora, Colorado.

Ben married Teresa on April 1, 1987 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He graduated from Lewis and Clark High School and received his degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

He most recently worked at People to People Ambassadors Group where he retired in 2014, after suffering from his first massive heart attack. Ben loved skiing, rafting, camping, gardening, and anything that allowed him to be outdoors.

Most importantly he loved his family. He loved spending every moment he could with them and had many “best friends.” He had a gregarious nature that always drew people in. He was a shining light for those he loved. His legendary hugs, and infectious smile will be missed greatly.

Benjamin is survived by his brothers; Peter (Lek) Ralph (Kathy Tibbetts) and sisters; Dagma Lacey (Gary Ibsen) and Becky (Larry Oestreich.) His wife of 31 years Teresa, daughters; Linnea (Sean McColgin), and Lindsey (Isaac Heyn). Ben is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Marianne Tibbetts.

Ben’s celebration of life will be held July 15, 2018 at the German American Society at 2pm in Spokane, WA.