Barbara Sladek Willmott Foster Parker

Barbara Parker passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Sunshine Memory Care, Spokane, Washington on May 24, 2019. She was 86. Per Barbara's wishes, there will be no services.

Barbara was born in Port Orchard, Washington to Theodore Roosevelt and Lotta Mae (Young) Sladek on December 21, 1932. After graduating from South Kitsap High School in 1951, she married Carl Willmott. They lived in Puyallup, Washington.

In 1955, she married Victor Foster. Vic's career took them and their 4 children to various places in Washington, Hawaii, and California. They retired and built a home in Chewelah, Washington.

Barbara later married Everett Parker. She worked as a bank teller in Chewelah and as a clerk for HUD.

Barbara loved traveling, gardening, reading, quilting, and watching wildlife in her backyard. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Beloved mother of Carl (Kelly) Willmott Jr., Macomb, MI; Vicky (Norm) Noggle, Sun City Center, FL; Robert (Linda) Foster, Chattaroy, WA; and Patrick (Nancy Brown) Foster, Wallace, ID.

Grandmother of Sean Foster, WA; Danielle (Brad) Willmott Spears, OK; Carl Willmott III, WA; Kyle (Angela) Willmott Arnett, WA; Shawn (Aya) Noggle, FL; and Nathan Noggle, WA. Great grandmother of Stetson, Savannah, Sawyer Spears, and Nawal Noggle. Dear sister of Theodore (Ted) and Carole Sladek, Tacoma, WA and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Patricia, nephews Skip and Mark, and husband Everett.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements.