Barbara Ann Holmes

Barbara "Barb"Ann Holmes (Breaux) passed away September 2, 2018 at Sacred Heart Medical Center due to complications from multiple myeloma.

Barb was 70 years old. She was born October 13, 1947 in Houma Louisiana to Norman Breaux Sr. and Blanche Maronge Breaux. Barb moved to Spokane Valley Washington in 1978.

Barb loved getting her nails done, traveling with her husband and spending time with her family and friends. She loved the Mariners, Seahawks and Spokane Chiefs. She loved her dog Riley. We will miss her dearly.

Barb is survived by her husband of 28 years, Jay Holmes. Her daughters, Amy Dollar (Rob) and Denise Cajigas (Kenny) and 3 step children. Grandchildren Lacey, Chloe and Max. Siblings Carrol Breaux, Carolyn Babin, Judy Jeffery, Patty Richard, and Joy Lasseigne. Barb was preceded in death by her mother and father, brothers Norman Breaux Jr. and Cecil Breaux, sister in law Susan Breaux and nephew Chris Breaux.

We thank her best friends Renie, Joyce and Holly for always being there for Barb. Special thanks to Barb's place of employment and our family and friends for the support, both emotionally and financially.

There will be a Memorial Service for Barb on Saturday September 15 at 11 am at Hennessey Valley at 1315 N. Pines Rd. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Barbara Holmes Trust fund at any STCU to help the family with unexpected last minute expenses.

Until we meet again...... We love you.