Aurora (Laine) Loukonen passed away peacefully at home in Elk, WA on January 6th, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born on February 1, 1928, on her parent’s farm near Parlier, California.

Aurora was a lifelong gardener and farmer. She graduated from Reedley College in 1969 and attended Fresno State University where she was working toward a degree in microbiology while raising her children. Aurora married Roy Loukonen, a neighboring farmer, on June 5th, 1960. In addition to managing and working on the farm, she worked at a winery lab and later as a USDA raisin inspector. Aurora was dedicated to her husband’s care after he suffered a stroke in 1987 and cared for him until his death in 1997. Roy and Aurora moved to Chino Valley, AZ to be nearer to their daughter Karen Skoog shortly before Roy passed away. During her time in Arizona she nurtured a flourishing high dessert garden and raised her grandson Thomas Cee. Aurora moved to Elk, WA to live with her daughter Karen Skoog and son in law John Skoog in 2007.

Aurora lived in Elk for 11 years where she enjoyed gardening, farm life and family activities. She loved cats, and fostered several abandoned kittens, but one cat named Dolly became a special companion. She enjoyed listening to Christian radio and sermons and started attending Peaceful Valley Church in 2014 where she was baptized. Aurora lived a life full of dedication, loyalty, hard work, frugality, and love of family which has served as an example to those around her.

Aurora was preceded in death by her husband Roy Loukonen, parents Miina (Sonninen) Laine and Karl Laine, her siblings Florence Sinclair, Eugene Laine, Elizabeth Laine and an infant brother.

She is survived by her children; Steven Laine, Diane Thomas, and Karen (John) Skoog and her grandchildren; Thomas (Kimberly Flemming) Cee, Benjamin (Erin) Skoog , Adam (Lindsey) Skoog , Joshua (Ardyn) Skoog , Hanna Skoog & Miina Skoog. There are seven great grandchildren and she was anticipating the arrival of two more in the spring.

Visitation is Friday, January 18, 2019 from 12:00-5:00 at Sherman-Campbell in Newport, WA.

Memorial Service is on Monday, January 21, 2019 at 11:00am at Peaceful Valley Church in Elk, WA.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

--

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services

PO Box 809 Newport, WA. 99156

Phone: 509-447-3118 Fax: 509-447-3247

