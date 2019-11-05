Audrey June (Stewart) Cada

A Graveside memorial service for Audrey Cada, 97, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, 10:30 A.M. at the Freeze Cemetery, Potlatch, ID with the Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating.

A potluck dinner for family, friends will be held at the Potlatch Senior Citizens building following the service. Mrs. Cada passed away on Oct. 26, 2019 at the Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, ID.

Audrey was born on July 24, 1922, at Harvard, ID to Benjamin and Cecile (Canfield) Stewart. She attended her schooling in Harvard and finished her schooling at Potlatch, ID graduating in 1941.

She married Elmer "Dinger" Cada on July 31, 1944, at Potlatch, ID and the couple made their home in Lewiston, ID for 5 years. In 1955 the couple moved back to Potlatch, ID were Mr. Cada worked at the Potlatch Mill. Mr. Cada died in 1992.

Audrey worked hard her whole adult life. One of her earliest jobs was working for the Potlatch Mercantile. Audrey also worked for Truman's Grocery in both Potlatch and Onaway, ID. Audrey went to work at Idaho First National Bank in Potlatch from 1966 to 1988 when she retired.

Audrey enjoyed playing cards with her favorite being pinochle. She enjoyed a good game of Bingo and especially enjoyed here trips to the casino and playing the penny slots. Retirement gave Audrey more time to spend with her friends, playing cards and trips to the casino, and she was well-known as the community taxi for many of her friends that didn't drive.

Audrey was involved with Woman's Auxiliary, Royal Neighbors, Working Women's Club, Potlatch Senior Citizens. Audrey was also an avid Seattle Seahawks, and Gonzaga Bulldogs fan. She never missed a game played.

Survivors include, one sister Juanita Mantz, Potlatch, ID. and 14 Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dinger, three brothers, Homer, Max, Rollo Stewart, two sisters, Fern Stewart and Helen Young, one niece, Janette Young. Audrey is also survived by a long-time special friend, Patti Walters of Potlatch as well as Rick and Debi Swinney of Potlatch who helped Audrey the last few years.

Memorials are suggested to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, Box 63, Potlatch, ID or to the Potlatch Senior Citizens, Box 129, Potlatch, ID. 83855.

Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.

