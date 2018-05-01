Annette J. Norton, 52, of Newport passed away Friday, April 27th, 2018 surrounded by her family.

Annette is survived by her husband, mother, 6 children, 5 step-children, 18 grand-children and 1 great grand-child.

Annette loved spending time with her family, hunting, fishing, crafts and gardening.

She is predeceased by her father and her son.

Final memorial services for the family will be held at a later date. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements.

