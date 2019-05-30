Alyce Jean Fandrich Bennett, age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at 12:34 pm, May 18th, 2019.

Alyce was born to Herbert and Ella Fandrich and their large family in Carrington, North Dakota. She then was later welcomed into the Graham family. Living most of her life in Washington, she has six children, thirteen grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 2nd, at 10:00am at Heritage Funeral Home with a gathering for friends and family immediately following. She will then be laid to rest with a small graveside service at 3:00 pm at Chewelah Memorial Park in Chewelah, Washington.

An online funeral fund has been set up for anyone that would like to contribute at the website: Paypal.me/AlyceBFuneralFund