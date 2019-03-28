Alice Loraine (Nelson) Roberts

Alice L. Roberts, 92, a resident of Clarkston, WA passed away on March 5, 2019 at Ladow court Assisted Living in Garfield, Wa

She was born on August 19, 1926 at Hay, WA to Knute S (Fred) and Verna (Osborn) Nelson. She attended her schooling at Palouse, WA graduating from the Palouse High School.

She married Herbert H. Roberts Jr. on August 17, 1947 at Coeur d’Alene, ID and the couple made their home at Palouse, WA and Potlatch, ID and then Clarkston, Wa. Alice was a swimming Instructor most of her life. She taught swimming lessons at Palouse and Potlatch, ID. She also gave instructions at her home in Clarkston. Alice was also a Home Interiors demonstrator for many years in E.Wash & N. Idaho. She spent the last 20 or more years taking care of her roses, flower gardens and her home. Mr. Roberts died in 1990.

She enjoyed bowling, sewing, traveling and loved her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Tony L. Roberts, Colfax, WA, and Craig L. Roberts, Potlatch, ID, one sister also survives and 4 grandchildren, Cassandra Roberts, Chris Roberts, Shantelle (Roberts) Armstrong, and Craig J. (CJ) Roberts, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great – great grandchild.

No formal services are planned. A family celebration of life will be announced later.

Kramer Funeral Home, Palouse, WA is caring for the family.