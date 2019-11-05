Albert James Erickson, 66

Beloved son, brother, father and friend, Albert James Erickson, 66, passed away in Wallace, Idaho on October 28, 2019. James was born January 8, 1953, in Helena, Montana; James was the son of Floyd Erickson and Jean Olson.

James grew up in California, graduating from El Molino High School in Forestville, California. He later moved to the Silver Valley in 1997.

James was a house painter for over 20 years. He was also known for being an amazing salesperson, earning the title of Top Salesman for Kirby throughout his time with the company. James was a man known for being a "go-getter".

James was a proud member of the Wallace Elks Lodge #331.

James was a special man with a big heart. He enjoyed being social and kind to all those he'd met. He enjoyed making people laugh, anything to brighten someone's day. Above all else, James was a great dad to his son, Michael.

James is survived by his loving son, Michael and Steffanie Erickson of Murrieta, California; his step-father, Robert Olson of Kellogg, Idaho; three sisters, Salley Tollefson, Crystal Barr, and Cindy Erickson-Coughlin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Olson; his father, Floyd Erickson; as well as two brothers, Thomas Erickson and Raymond Pounds.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

