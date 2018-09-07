Albert D. Milstead

Albert Doyal Milstead passed away September 1, 2018. He was born June 25, 1931 at home in Chattooga County, Georgia to Julius Jessie “Red” Milstead and Clara Faye Pettyjohn.

He was the oldest of seven children. Albert grew up on the farm where he learned the value of hard work and perseverance. He developed the love of gardening, hunting squirrels, and serving others. At the age of 17, he joined the Air Force with his father’s permission.

Shortly after joining the Air Force, he became pen pals with Margaret Glueck. Margaret lived next door to one of Albert’s relatives in Detroit, Michigan who suggested they write each other. They were married shortly thereafter on November 15, 1953 in Detroit, Michigan. They were blessed with five children: James, Charles, Rodney, Sharon and Robert.

During his career in the Air Force, he served in Agana - Guam, Ellsworth AFB - South Dakota, Fairchild AFB – Washington, Woomera – South Australia, Glasgow AFB – Montana and retired in Medical Lake – Washington, just outside Fairchild AFB. He served a two-year duty in Cam Ranh Bay Vietnam. He served a total of 28 years in the Air Force and another 15 years as a Security Policeman at the Spokane International Airport.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret of Medical Lake, WA; his sons, James of Medical Lake, WA, Charles (Julie) of Shoreline, WA, Rodney (Lisa) of Santa Barbara, CA and Robert (Patti) of Polcenigo, Italy; his ten grandchildren, Summer (Brad), Cameron (Christine), Cody, Jessica (Caleb), Nicole, Joshua, Johnathon, Levi (Evelyn), Rory and Alexa; great-grandchildren, Octavia, Sylis, Ellie, Gentry, Jaxson, Karter and Liem. He was preceded in death by his only daughter, Sharon in 1983; his parents; and siblings, Annie Ruth, Charles, Mary Jane, and Bennie.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, September 8th from 10am - 5pm at Heritage Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 10th at 1:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home and Crematory with internment at 2:30 at Greenwood Memorial Terrace.