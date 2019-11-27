Alan Ropp, 44

Sandpoint

Alan Asa Ropp, 44, of Sandpoint was tragically killed in an automobile accident on Nov. 11, 2019. He was born on Oct. 3, 1975 in Newport, Wash., to Valerie (Dahl) Ropp and Murel Ropp. He was named after his godfather Alan "Doc" "Storey and his grandfather Asa Denton Ropp.

The Ropp family including sister Christina lived in Priest River where Alan was in the Bear Paw 4H Club, a boy scout, in the Leo's Club for community service, and he played football in Junior High. He attended 12 years of school in Priest River but redid his senior year in Libby, Mont., and graduated in June 1994. He went into the U.S. Army and served six years in the infantry from 1994-2000. He was deployed to Sinai Peninsula Egypt from 1996-97. He traveled around and saw many of the countries like Turkey, Israel, Jerusalem and several others.

Alan loved life and really enjoyed doing anything outdoors. He had hiked at least one major trailhead on five continents. He had been to all 50 states and hiked a trail in every single one of them. All before he was 30-years-old. He enjoyed listening to heavy metal music and going to concerts. He wrote poetry and had beautiful small lettered penmanship. He liked to make people laugh and tell jokes.

He was a chef by trade and really enjoyed cooking. He even wrote his own recipe book. He had worked in several 5-star restaurants throughout the U.S. For three years during the winter months he would work the ski resort restaurants in Vail and Breckenridge, Colo., and then in the summer he worked for Princess Tours on a train that traveled between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska. It was at the Vail ski resort where he cooked a steak meal that was served to David Bowie. Bowie asked to meet the chef who made him the best steak he had ever tasted!

Alan currently worked at Café 95 which is thought of his home away from home and loved his job and the owners Joel and Claire and family. He appreciated their friendship more than they will ever know.

Nine years ago he met Lisa Ivie in their hometown of Priest River and have been together ever since. They married March 4, 2016. Their daughter Brittney was born Oct. 29, 2014. She was the greatest love in his life, and he was so proud to be a daddy. There was nothing he would not do for her. They had just celebrated her fifth birthday by taking her to Disney on Ice and a family party at Chuck E Cheese.

Alan was preceded in death by his father Murel Ropp (Jan. 2019), grandparents Asa and Lucy (Arts) Ropp, and Thomas and Adeline (Mountain) Dahl. He is survived by his wife Lisa, daughter Brittney, stepson Gavin Nichols, mom Valerie Ropp, sister Christina Ropp Pierson, and nieces Amanda Pierson and Samantha Albert and two great nieces and a great nephew. He is also survived by his in-laws Larry and Terri Ivie and lots of other family and friends.

A celebration of life is planned for January 2020 when Lisa is back home. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com