Our beloved Alan Clive Moran passed away peacefully Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the age of 88 in Spokane, Washington.

He is survived by his wife Virginia; his sister Rosalyn; his children Colleen Musa and her husband Adam, Ryan Moran and his wife Tara and his grandchildren Katie and Ellie Musa.

Alan was born to Edward and Evelyn (Orr) Moran in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Parents that served in WWII, Alan and his sister traveled throughout Europe during the war. He served in the British Army from 1949-1951. In 1963, he moved to the United States, living in New York. He married wife Virginia Sept, 14 1975 in Cebu, Philippines and had 2 children, daughter Colleen in 1976 and son Ryan in 1980.

Alan was an avid ping pong player. He played many tournaments and loved coaching ping pong during his years in New York and Los Angeles. In his free time he would play tennis with his family one to two nights a week. He enjoyed watching tennis tournaments including all four Grand Slam tournaments yearly. He would stay up way past his bedtime watching old movies. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 11:30 AM at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave, Spokane, WA 99205. Reception to follow at Outlaw BBQ.