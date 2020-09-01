Oberto recalls Cattleman’s smoked sausage

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Oberto Snacks, Inc., is recalling more than 300 pounds of smoked sausage products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The recalled product is the 3-oz flexible plastic packages containing “CATTLEMAN’S CUT SMOKED SAUSAGES OLD FASHIONED” with a best by date of March 21, 2022 and a time range between 18:35 and 19:15.

The products contain soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The smoked sausage items were produced on March 21, 2020 by the Kent-based company and the problem was discovered on August 21.

Anyone who has purchased these products is asked to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

