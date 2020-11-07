Obama says he ‘could not be prouder’ to congratulate Biden, Harris on victory

Former President Barack Obama says he “could not be prouder” to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in a statement Saturday.

“In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen,” Obama said. “And once every vote is counted, President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory.”

After Election Day turned into a tumultuous Election Week, it was Pennsylvania that pushed Biden over the necessary 270 electoral vote mark, CNN and the Associated Press projected. Biden broke the record for most votes ever received by a presidential candidate on Wednesday, when he surpassed Obama’s record with more than 70 million.

“We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be president and already carries himself that way,” Obama said. “Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has- a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate peril.”

You can read Obama’s full statement below:

Congratulations to my friends, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/febgqxUi1y — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 7, 2020

