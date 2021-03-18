Obama picks the Zags to win the NCAA Championship

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

AP

Every year, former President Barack Obama releases his NCAA Tournament bracket and this year he has selected the Gonzaga men’s basketball team to go all the way.

Obama has predicted the Zags will win their first game, then go on to beat Mizzou, Ohio, USC and Michigan before taking down Illinois in the championship game.

Like many of you, I’m thrilled that #MarchMadness is finally back. You can check out my picks here: https://t.co/S5mlQofvAp pic.twitter.com/xyePa9ux2y — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 18, 2021

As for the women’s basketball team, the former president predicts they will make it to the Sweet 16.

Take a look at Obama’s picks here.

