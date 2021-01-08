Nurses at Spokane Public Schools receive COVID-19 vaccine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools is doing everything in its power to protect nurses as the district prepares to bring more students back to the classroom.
Thirty-six school nurses received the Moderna vaccine on Friday. It marks one of many steps taken to keep staff safe and COVID-19 out of schools, and comes just weeks before third graders are set to return to the classroom.
READ: Spokane Public Schools details plans to bring back students, with 3rd graders returning Jan. 20
Since schools reopened back in October, SPS has seen a total of 152 people testing positive within the district. Of those cases, only seven have been linked to transmission within a school.
