Nurses at Spokane Public Schools receive COVID-19 vaccine

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver, Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools is doing everything in its power to protect nurses as the district prepares to bring more students back to the classroom.

Thirty-six school nurses received the Moderna vaccine on Friday. It marks one of many steps taken to keep staff safe and COVID-19 out of schools, and comes just weeks before third graders are set to return to the classroom.

READ: Spokane Public Schools details plans to bring back students, with 3rd graders returning Jan. 20

Since schools reopened back in October, SPS has seen a total of 152 people testing positive within the district. Of those cases, only seven have been linked to transmission within a school.

One school nurse says getting the vaccine means she’s one step closer to hugging her students again. She misses that connection. This gives her hope. Coming up on @kxly4news hear from her and what’s next for the district moving forward with the vaccine. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Cay1DkHz38 — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) January 8, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.