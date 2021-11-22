Numerica rewarding shoppers with gift cards on Small Business Saturday

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A surprise might be waiting for you if you shop local on Small Business Saturday.

The annual holiday falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and is meant to encourage people to support local businesses. Shopping locally directly supports people and organizations in your community.

Numerica Credit Union is again getting in on the fun with their annual wallet drop.

On Saturday, the credit union will drop 300 wallets around Spokane, North Idaho, Tri-Cities and the Wenatchee Valley. Each wallet will have four $25 gift cards to a locally-owned, small business.

“We wanted to give back in a way that benefits small businesses and inspires people to shop local,” said Kim Pearman-Gillman, Numerica’s senior vice president of community development and impact. “This was so successful last year, we purchased 1,200 $25 gift cards to support even more businesses this year. Wallets will include gift cards from locally-owned boutiques, restaurants and other small businesses who are the heart of our communities.”

There will be $30,000 worth of gift cards available on Saturday. All you have to do is look around while you shop local.

