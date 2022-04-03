Numerica offering $20k in scholarships to high school seniors, college students

by Will Wixey

Credit: Numerica Credit Union

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Numerica Credit Union is giving out $20,000 in scholarships to some hard-working high school seniors and college students.

Numerica is offering two scholarship programs, the Continuing Education Scholarship and $tarting Off Right Scholarship. Both programs aim to help students live well by pursuing higher education.

“It’s inspiring to see so many students in our community work tirelessly to better themselves by continuing their education,” said Kim Pearman-Gillman, Numerica’s senior vice president of community development and impact. “Numerica understands that going to school can be expensive, and our scholarship programs take down some of those barriers to support students reaching their dreams.”

There are four $2,5000 Continuing Education scholarships available. Applicants must be college students working full time on associate, bachelor’s or master’s degrees during the fall of 2022.

And there’ll be ten $tarting Off Right scholarships, distributing $1,000 each. These are for high school seniors entering into a trade, vocational, certificate, associate or bachelor’s degree program, also in the fall of 2022.

Applications for both scholarships are open until April 30. You can find more information or apply for a scholarship online here.

READ: Spokane Rotary Club offering scholarships for local high school students

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.