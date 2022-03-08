Numerica hosting free pop-up flower shop for International Women’s Day

by Will Wixey

Credit: Numerica Credit Union

SPOKANE, Wash. — Numerica hopes to brighten up the community for International Women’s Day.

Numerica purchased more than 200 mini bouquets from The Little French Farm and is giving them out for free! The flower shop kicks off at 11 a.m. in Kendall Yards, while supplies last.

The credit union is a sponsor of Women Helping Women Fund’s “Women Helping Women Week,” which aims to improve the lives of women and children in the community through the power of collective giving.

“Events like this, where we’re giving back to women in our community, is what Numerica is all about,” said Jennifer O’Callaghan, Numerica senior vice president of marketing and analytics. “By lifting up women, we’re enhancing lives, fulfilling dreams and building communities. What better way to end the week long celebration of women than surprising that special person in your life with flowers? We’re hopeful for a great turn out this year!”

READ: Inland Empire Spice raising funds to help Ukrainian families

READ: Phoebe Bridgers will perform at a Spokane Pavilion Concert this summer

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.