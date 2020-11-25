Numerica Credit Union wants to help you shop local on Small Business Saturday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Numerica Credit Union wants to help you support local businesses on Small Business Saturday.

This Saturday, the local credit union will be dropping 300 wallets filled with gift cards to local businesses around Spokane.

The wallets will be placed outdoors near business districts, so if you find one, pick it up and spend it as you shop.

Small Business Saturday is an annual holiday that encourages holiday shoppers to buy from local retailers. There is an extra push this year as many small businesses are facing setbacks due to COVID-19 restrictions.

If you are looking for other ways to shop local, check out Live Local INW, which is an online campaign to help showcase Spokane-area businesses.

