Numerica Credit Union still plans to hold Cash Dash scavenger hunt

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– You could win big by tracking down basketballs across the Inland Northwest.

Numerica Credit Union is holding its Cash Dash scavenger hunt. It’s set to take place September 7-10.

We know what you might be thinking– why a basketball-themed scavenger hunt? That’s because it usually goes hand-in-hand with Hoopfest. So, even though Hoopfest is on the sidelines this year, the scavenger hunt is still on.

Here’s how you can play:

Head to Instagram! The Numerica and Hoopfest accounts will post daily clues on where to find the Cash Dash basketballs daily starting on Sept. 7.

Once you find the ball, it will have a unique QR code and URL on it that tells you what you won. It will also tell you how to claim your prize.

There are 25 basketballs hidden throughout the Spokane, North Idaho, Tri-Cities and Wenatchee Valley areas. Each basketball is worth between $25 and $1,500.

You can find more information on the 2021 Numerica Cash Dash here.

