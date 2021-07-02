Number of possible heat-related deaths rises to 11

SPOKANE, Wash. — The number of possible heat-related deaths has risen to 11.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner said present circumstances suggest heat played a role in the recent deaths, but said autopsies are being conducted for official confirmation.

Two people have been identified at this time. Andre Pharr, 36, and Robert Hunt, 68, were both found dead at the New Washington Apartments on Wednesday.

A woman in her 60s was found dead at her home in northeast Spokane.

The other victims have not yet been identified by authorities.

