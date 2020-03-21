Number of COVID-19 cases in Spokane jumps to 16

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spokane now sits at 16, the Spokane Regional Health District said Saturday.

Of those cases, all patients are at home in self-isolation. Health officials have notified anyone who came in close contact with the patients.

The Health District also said the two remaining patients who were being treated at Sacred Heart have been released and are fully recovered.

RELATED: Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare

READ: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

UPDATE: I'm also told there are now 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County. Regional Health tells me that NONE are hospitalized though. Anyone that has been in close contact with these people is being notified. @kxly4news — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) March 21, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.