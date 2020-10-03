Now’s the time for that last-minute camping trip! It’s going to be a warm weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’ve been considering any last-minute camping trips, now’s the weekend to go.
Spokane’s high’s will reach the 80s on Saturday, giving you the perfect opportunity to get outside and maybe set up those fall decorations.
Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts. The National Weather Service of Spokane says temperatures will slowly start to cool off, with an average high of 64 degrees in Spokane this week.
