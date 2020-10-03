Now’s the time for that last-minute camping trip! It’s going to be a warm weekend

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’ve been considering any last-minute camping trips, now’s the weekend to go.

Spokane’s high’s will reach the 80s on Saturday, giving you the perfect opportunity to get outside and maybe set up those fall decorations.

Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts. The National Weather Service of Spokane says temperatures will slowly start to cool off, with an average high of 64 degrees in Spokane this week.

The month of #October is when we see the greatest #temperature swing compared to any other month out of the year at 12.4 degrees for #Spokane. Today's high is expected to be 80 and the average high on Halloween is 50. Enjoy the warm temps while it lasts! #wawx #idwx — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) October 3, 2020

