‘Now is the time to move forward’: Washington Dept. of Health announcing plan for ‘co-existing’ with COVID-19

by Melissa Luck

Ted S. Warren - staff, AP The sun appears through cloudy skies Thursday, March 10, 2022, above the Legislative Building at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington lawmakers were wrapping up their work Thursday with final votes on a supplemental state budget and a transportation revenue package before planning to adjourn the legislative session.

OLYMPIA, Wash – Almost exactly two years after Washington began shutting down schools, businesses and restaurants, the state is set to announce plans to move forward in a new phase of COVID-19.

In a series of posts on Twitter Wednesday, Washington Sec. of Health Dr. Umair Shah said the state will announce its “WA Forward” plan by Thursday.

I’m pleased to announce the DOH will be releasing our WA Forward plan by tomorrow. Things have improved in our state and now is the time to move forward. — Office of Dr. Umair A. Shah, WA Sec of Health (@WaHealthSec) March 16, 2022

Dr. Shah wrote, “I’m pleased to announce the DOH will be releasing our WA Forward plan by tomorrow. Things have improved in our state and its time to move forward.”

Shah stopped short of using the term “endemic,” which is when a virus is constantly present.

The secretary said the long-term response will now focus on engagement and empowerment; prevention, tools and access; and system readiness, support and capacity.

“More importantly,” he tweeted, “this plan will guide us through coexisting with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future.”

Washington has made strides in recent weeks to go back to pre-pandemic behaviors.

The mandate requiring masks in schools and other indoor spaces was lifted on March 12th.

Nearly 72% of those eligible in Washington are fully vaccinated.

Rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state have plummeted since hitting an omicron-driven high in January.

RELATED COVERAGE: Two years after pandemic began, another milestone in Washington

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.