November is Snow-vember in Spokane: Here’s how to be ready on the road

SPOKANE, Wash. — No measurable snow fell around the valleys and plains of the Inland Northwest this October. November though, statistically, is a different story.

Most of the Inland Northwest sees their first measurable snow (at least 0.1″) in November. That’s everyone except for the eastern foot of the Cascades and the L-C Valley. Even then, snow usually falls in these areas by December 7th.

With snow already starting to fall over mountain passes, it’s time to get prepared again for winter driving. We’ve all experienced the feeling of skittishness behind the wheel when the snow first falls. It takes time to remember that “muscle memory” of how we have to drive differently.

While you can control your actions behind the wheel, you can’t control the weather or other drivers. If you get into trouble in snowy winter weather, you need to be prepared. That starts with installing snow tires and giving your car a good check-up before winter fully arrives. It also means having an emergency kit in your car if you run into trouble.

Most importantly, knowledge is power! Know the forecast and road conditions before you leave home. Here are road reports for Idaho and Washington.

