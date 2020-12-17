Nothing to shovel here, but LOTS of wet weather in the forecast! -Kris

All varieties of wet weather will fall over the area through the weekend and into early next week. However, most of us won’t need our shovels for a while. That’s certainly the case for tonight’s storm, which is already bringing rain to the Spokane area. You will possibly find some snow mixing with the rain in spots, but any snow accumulation will be limited to the higher terrain. Overnight lows tonight will stay above freezing in most locations. Highs on Thursday will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s. There’s still a chance of a few rain or snow showers on Thursday, but most of the wet weather will happen overnight.

The storms will just keep on coming. Expect rain mixed with snow Friday afternoon and into Saturday. There might be some accumulating snow in the northern valleys, but any snow in the lowlands will not be around for long. A strong Pacific Storm, an “atmospheric river”, will move in late Saturday into Sunday. It will bring gusty winds, moderate to heavy rain and WARM air. Highs on Sunday might climb to 50 degrees. Expect all rain in the valleys with snow levels escalating into the mountains.