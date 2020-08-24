Notebooks, pencils, mask, thermometer: Spokane Schools releases COVID-19 school supply list

SPOKANE, Wash. — As if parents weren’t reminded enough that kids are returning to school in unusual times, consider the school supply list released by Spokane Schools.

Among the items listed as necessary: face mask, gym shoes and a backpack. The district also says families should have a household thermometer, anticipating an eventual return to in-person learning. The district also recommends students have headphones, a personal white board and dry erase markers.

Spokane Schools will start classes September 14th with a distance learning approach. The district hopes to eventually return to the classroom if cases of COVID-19 improve. That change would happen with younger students first.

The school district says kids in grades 3-5 need paper, pens, colored pencils and spiral notebooks. Kids in grades 6-12 need paper, graph paper, highlighters, pens, pencils and spiral notebooks. You can see the more specific list at this link.

