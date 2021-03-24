Not yet eligible for the COVID vaccine? How to get on Walmart’s ‘no-waste’ list

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Health says nearly 4,000 COVID vaccine doses have been wasted as of March 22.

In Spokane, Walmart has created an Eligibility and Waste Avoidance Protocol, meaning you can get on a “no-waste” list through the big box store.

Slowly but surely, more and more people are becoming eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Jake Rehm isn’t one of them, but he still got on the no-waste list. That’s because you don’t have to be eligible to do so.

The Eastern Washington University senior lecturer and campus fitness center manager will soon become a first-time dad.

“I want to want to make sure I do my part to get vaccinated to protect my family,” Rehm said.

Rehm was able to get on a no-waste list at the Airway Heights Walmart.

The company turns to individuals — including employees — if there are no scheduled appointments and they have leftover doses.

“It’s being less wasteful so I think everybody wins with this,” Rehm said.

Rehm says he’s willing to wait his turn, and says the key to this program is not skipping ahead.

“This isn’t line jumping,” said Rehm. “This isn’t finding a reason why you should be vaccinated more than somebody else. This is simply putting your name on a list and taking a vaccination that would otherwise go to waste.”

He got on the list about two weeks ago. On Tuesday, he was able to schedule an appointment for Wednesday due to a cancellation, Walmart told him.

The no-waste list is available at several Spokane stores. However, only a few are offering doses every day.

To get on the list, call your local Walmart Pharmacy. You’ll only need to give them your name, birthday, and phone number.

Providence, CHAS, MultiCare and Costco are not offering no-waste lists.

