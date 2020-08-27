Not much to complain about for INW weather; sunny, warm and clear -Nikki
Here is your local weather forecast for August 27, 2020.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Good morning! It is Thursday, August 27. If you appreciated the weather conditions yesterday, we can expect almost identical conditions today.
Blue skies, sunshine and warm temperatures for your Thursday forecast. Highs will get to the upper 80s during the afternoon. This is warmer than yesterday by a couple degrees. Wind speeds will be around 5-10 mph from the southwest.
Clear skies for tonight with temperatures in the low 50s overnight.
We will sustain this forecast until Saturday, then Sunday we’ll see cooler conditions. Potential for rain showers on Monday.
As you plan for the weekend, be aware of a Fire Weather Watch in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening.
We’re expecting dry, warm and breezy conditions. That trifecta gives us the potential for fast fire spread. Know your burn restrictions!
HEAT SAFETY:
- Drink water, stay hydrated
- Wear sunscreen (SPF 30 or above)
- NEVER leave any children or pets in the car for any amount of time
- Check on elderly neighbors
- Be mindful of where you’re walking your pet. Pavement will be very hot, too hot, for your pet’s paws
- Make sure pets have plenty of water
- If you have outdoor pets, consider bringing them inside with the A/C and electric fans to cool down during the afternoon
- Be mindful of fire prevention! Know your burn restrictions
