Not much to complain about for INW weather; sunny, warm and clear -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good morning! It is Thursday, August 27. If you appreciated the weather conditions yesterday, we can expect almost identical conditions today.

Blue skies, sunshine and warm temperatures for your Thursday forecast. Highs will get to the upper 80s during the afternoon. This is warmer than yesterday by a couple degrees. Wind speeds will be around 5-10 mph from the southwest.

Clear skies for tonight with temperatures in the low 50s overnight.

We will sustain this forecast until Saturday, then Sunday we’ll see cooler conditions. Potential for rain showers on Monday.

As you plan for the weekend, be aware of a Fire Weather Watch in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening.

We’re expecting dry, warm and breezy conditions. That trifecta gives us the potential for fast fire spread. Know your burn restrictions!

HEAT SAFETY: