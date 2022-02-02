‘Not a part of my training to be a teacher’: Freeman educator remembers helping student who was shot

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash. – Caleb Sharpe opened fire at Freeman High School killing fellow student, Sam Strahan, and injuring three others. Now, survivors are coming forward to tell a judge their stories from that day and the trauma that followed. That includes a teacher who remembers that day all too well.

On Tuesday teacher Marty Jesset, who was in class when Sharpe opened fire in the hallway, spoke. He says Sharpe ran out of bullets right outside his door.

“Your honor, to this day anytime I hear an unexpected loud noise, screaming, the roar of a car or footsteps running in a hallway. I’m taken right back to how I felt at that moment,” Jesset said.

Jesset hurried and got as many kids as he could inside his classroom. He also helped on one of the girls who was shot and describe her wound as something he’d never seen before as his mind raced trying to make sense of it.

“Applying pressure to a gunshot wound was not a part of my training to be a teacher, nor was helping students who were all traumatized right along with me,” Jesset said.

Jesset says he eventually had to begin teaching at a different school because he had to relive that day every time he came to work. But just as he tried to escape the trauma, it followed him.

“Another gun found me at school again. On October 25, 2021, a SWAT team swooped in and arrested a student in a classroom at University High School for possession of a loaded handgun,” he said

He says he experienced two other shooting threats. It was his 28 year of teaching when Sharpe opened fire at Freeman.

Last year, Jesset took a leave of absence and says he’s unsure how he’ll ever finish his career.

One mother spoke about her two kids that went to elementary school and middle school at the time.

“Both of my children were not physically in the hall that day but they felt it. They wear and feel the pain and scars of that tragic day for themselves and the victims in so many different ways,” she said.

