Norway leads Olympics in medals, USA in close race for 3rd

by Will Wixey

Rick Bowmer, AP

BEIJING, China — With the final day of the Winter Olympics coming in just one week, events are getting tense.

We are seeing the world’s best winter athletes battle in high-stakes competitions daily, resulting in some stunning outcomes. Countries continue to fight for that top medal spot, but one already has quite the lead.

As of right now, Norway is first in both total medals and golds. They have won nine competitions thus far, and have 21 medals overall. Germany, which held first before Sunday, sits in second place with eight golds with 14 medals in total. And Team USA comes in third with six golds and 12 medals. It’s a close race between the U.S. and the Netherlands though, and the States only hold the lead by one silver.

However, there are still many medals to be won. The final week marks some of the most important events, with nine medals all scheduled to go out on Saturday.

The U.S. men’s hockey team asserted their dominance in the preliminary round, beating Canada, Germany, China, and the Czech Republic. They earned themselves a bye to the quarterfinals, likely to face off against a Scandinavian team on Wednesday.

Team USA’s Erin Jackson made history by becoming the first-ever Black woman to win a gold medal for speed skating. She came in first in the women’s 500m at the National Speed Skating Oval with a time of 37.04.

And Nathan Chen took home the gold in the men’s figure skating individual event. Sadly, the 22-year-old was labeled a “traitor” on Chinese social media, reportedly being told to leave the country after winning the gold. The Chinese-American ice skater also represented USA at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, coming in fifth for the men’s free skate.

As snow begins to fall in Beijing, the Olympic competition is just starting to heat up.

