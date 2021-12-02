Northwest Winterfest: Your guide to the holiday lightshow

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — Northwest Winterfest is the Inland Northwest’s largest lantern display in the region. The event lights up the sky with holiday cultures from all across the world.

It’s taking place at the Spokane Fair and Expo Center from 5 p.m to 9 p.m. everyday through January 2. Larger than life sized lanterns, traditions and food booths offer something for the whole family.

The event is a walking tour that is handicap accessible. You can enjoy the show at your own pace, taking in the thousands of traditions from around the world.

If you attend Thursday, Nov. 2, Winterfest is offering a special promotion! Tickets are only $10 at the door. You must attend Nov. 2 to receive the special offer.

If you want to learn more about Winterfest or order tickets, click HERE.

