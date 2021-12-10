Northwest snowpack off to a slow start

SPOKANE, Wash.– A storm heading for the Pacific Northwest can’t come soon enough for snow-starved mountains.

For the third time in the past ten years, the snowpack around the Inland Northwest is off to a poor start, 50 to 25 percent of a typical year across most river basins in the region. Precipitation in November and early December was normal to above normal, but much of that fell as rain. December began with practically no snow on the ground below 6,000 feet. Measurable snow on the ground is less than half of what’s typical in early December. It’s a problem that every western state is facing this year thanks to a warm fall season.

Heavy mountain snow this weekend could double the snow base for area ski resorts. Schweitzer, Silver Mountain, and Lookout Pass plan to be open this weekend with limited runs open because of the lack of snow base. Mount Spokane and 49 Degrees North remain closed.

The lack of snow so far this season is pretty close to what happened in the winters of 2019-2020 and 2014-2015. These winters may have started in the same spot, but their snowpack turned out far different at the end of the spring. 2015 saw record-low spring snowpack and a melt-off in April. 2020 didn’t see the snowpack melt completely until a few weeks into May.

The snowpack is the water bank of the West. It provides a steady flow of water through the dry months of summer and fall until the wet weather starts up again in our rivers, lakes, and aquifers. Low water in summer and fall can negatively impact recreation like fishing and boating. Water supplies for farms and homes can be strained if a snowpack drought coincides with a rainfall drought in the warm months.

Will the winter of 2021-2022 be like 2020 or 2015? Only time will tell, but the La Nina pattern in place for the winter makes it more likely than not that moisture will keep funneling into the Northwest. Patterns for cold or warm conditions can change month to month, and it’s early enough in the winter that there’s plenty of time to make up for the sluggish start to the snowfall.

RELATED: Where’s the snow? Rockies winter starts with a whimper

RELATED: The climate crisis and agriculture: How our local farmers are being impacted