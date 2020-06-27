Northwest Pizza Co. employee tests positive for COVID-19, restaurant to temporarily close

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

HAYDEN, Idaho — An employee at Northwest Pizza Company has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the the North Idaho restaurant to temporarily close.

“This decision was made keeping the best interests of our staff and customers in mind,” the pizza place said Friday in a post to Facebook, adding it will require all other staff to get tested before returning to work.

Northwest Pizza Company is located on Government Way in Hayden. The pizza place did not give specifics when it will reopen, other than saying it plans to close for ‘a few days.’

“We will update when we know more about our reopening date,” it reads in the post.

