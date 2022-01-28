Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture reopens Saturday

by Will Wixey

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture is reopening after being closed for three weeks.

The MAC closed on Jan. 8 due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19. It is set to reopen on Saturday with two new exhibits for visitors to view.

“We’re delighted to be open again, especially with two more weeks to see the beautiful Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection exhibition and the opening on Saturday of the new Golden Harvest: Flour Sacks from the Permanent Collection exhibition,” said Executive Director Wesley Jessup.

The MAC is located at 2316 West First Avenue in Browne’s Addition. They are open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and every third Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“The MAC is a great place to spend a few hours on a winter’s day,” said Jessup. “Welcome back!”

For more information about the MAC, visit www.northwestmuseum.org.

READ: Cheers! Iron Goat Brewing hosting first-ever Frostfest

READ: Spokane business owners hope new downtown stadium brings more people to the area

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.