Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture reopens for private visits

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’ve missed your museum, you’ll soon have a chance to go back.

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture is now open for private visits.

You can check out “Pop Power: From Warhol to Koons” — it’s a collection of works from 1960s pop artists as well as modern neo-pop artists.

A group of up to six people from the same household can enjoy a 50 minute private visit any day except Monday, and you’ll have the entire gallery to yourself.

There are also two exhibitions that commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War 2.

Tickets are free for members– and between $10–$15 for everyone else.

