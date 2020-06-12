Northwest League, Spokane Indians season postponed

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Indians’ opening day was supposed to be less than a week away, but the Northwest League announced Friday that their season will be postponed.

It’s not surprising news, as Major League Baseball’s season is still questionable to start, as talks between the league and the Player’s association over money have not been solved.

The Northwest League released this statement:

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the start of the 2020 Northwest League season is being delayed indefinitely. The League and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations of public health officials and adhering to local reopening guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the Northwest League fans, players and staff members is our top priority. Additionally, the Northwest League vs. Pioneer League All-Star Game has been canceled.”

In response to the Northwest League’s announcement, the Spokane Indians have released the following statement:

“We understand and support the decision to postpone the start of the 2020 season announced by the Northwest League today. The health and safety of Indians fans, players, staff, and the Inland Northwest community has always been the top priority. Unfortunately, the Indians do not have any further information beyond what the Northwest League has announced at this time. Any additional updates on the 2020 season will be provided to fans and community members as they become available.”

