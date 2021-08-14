Northwest Cup tournament canceled due to air quality

by Matthew Kincanon

Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you were hoping the air would improve enough to keep the Northwest Cup soccer tournament going, sadly that’s not the case and it has been canceled.

Because the air quality is expected to not improve, it was announced on Saturday morning that the soccer tournament has been canceled.

Tournament director Manny Faridnia said the safety of the players, parents, coaches, team managers and the public is their top priority.

“I was looking forward to meet many of you in person, however, hopefully I will meet you next year,” Faridnia said, encouraging people to stay safe.

