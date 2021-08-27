Northwest Christian Schools not requiring masks this fall

SPOKANE, Wash.– Students and staff at Northwest Christian Schools will have the choice on whether or not they will be masking up in the classroom.

The private school sent out a letter earlier this week saying it was up to parents to decide if masks were right for their students. It did, however, also say it was high recommending students and staff wear a mask.

“For those of you who want your children to wear masks, your children can wear masks. For those of you who choose to not wear masks, your children do not have to wear masks.”

In making this decision – which the email was signed by the head of the school and the board of regents – the school said it consulted with attorneys and insurance experts. The email also states that there are “countless peer-reviewed studies both extolling and denying the effectiveness of masks.”

“We have to not only protect our students and staff from a health perspective, but we also have to protect the sustainability and exposure of our community as a whole. These are significant issues holding deep emotions, which have all collided around a 5” x 6” piece of cloth,” the email said.

Administration and the board of regents also recommend staff wear masks, too, but says it values the personal choice of employees.

“Each employee understands that they alone bear the responsibility for any potential health consequences

of their decision,” the letter said.

School leaders said they would be flexible and proactive when it comes to tightening requirements if COVID-19 cases increase. Those changes could include mandating masks in the future if it needs to happen.

Northwest Christian Schools said it will follow protocols and requirements of other schools and the WIAA while at all public arts and athletic events, as either the host or guest. That means if they are playing sports inside or outside all parents and fans have to wear masks. If they don’t mask up, they will be asked to leave, the school said.

Here are other protocols Northwest Christian Schools said it would follow this upcoming school year:

is a Christian community committed to prayer, scripture and following Christ. As a community, we will commit ourselves to pray for the health, safety, and protection of our students, staff and families. UNIFIED EFFORT: The health and safety of all our students and staff is a partnership between

The health and safety of all our students and staff is a partnership between NWCS faculty, staff, parents, students, and families to comply with guidelines and protocols. PHYSICAL DISTANCING: Whenever possible, NWCS will maintain recommended physical

Whenever possible, NWCS will maintain recommended physical distancing including, the location of desks and tables, during mealtimes and within other group activities. Every classroom will be set up to maintain a minimum of 3’ between students when seated. HAND WASHING: Research confirms hand cleanliness as one of the most effective defenses

Research confirms hand cleanliness as one of the most effective defenses against the transmission of infectious diseases. NWCS will provide numerous hand sanitation stations throughout each campus and will require frequent handwashing by students, teachers, and staff. FACILITY CLEANING: Extra cleaning, sanitation, and wiping down of surfaces will be conducted

Extra cleaning, sanitation, and wiping down of surfaces will be conducted throughout each day. FRESH AIR: Research states that increased airflow assists in the reduction of the spread of

Research states that increased airflow assists in the reduction of the spread of viruses. Additionally, students may spend extra time outside throughout the day as weather permits. BUS TRANSPORTATION: Students will be required to wear masks whenever physical distancing of

three feet or more cannot be maintained on NWCS provided transportation, including buses and vans.

The school said its decision was “prayerfully and thoughtfully researched and considered.”

In July, Governor Jay Inslee mandated masks in schools for public, private and higher education. The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), then told schools it would withhold funding if mandates are not followed.

OSPI told 4 News Now that some private schools do receive federal funds and it goes through the department. If a school is found in violation, it would follow the same process of enforcement for other schools.

An OSPI spokesperson said not all private schools get federal funding, and it is currently unclear what the process is for Northwest Christian Schools.

4 News Now reached out to the school for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

