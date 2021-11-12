NorthTown Mall to be closed on Thanksgiving Day

by Erin Robinson

Money; Shutterstock

SPOKANE, Wash. — There will be no holiday shopping at NorthTown Mall on Thanksgiving Day.

The mall will be closed on November 25 to allow employees, shoppers and tenants the chance to spend more time with their friends and families.

The mall will reopen to shoppers on Black Friday at 9 a.m.

There will also be extended mall hours starting December 10 through Christmas Eve.

More information about holiday hours can be found here.

LIST: Where to order a pre-made Thanksgiving dinner

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.