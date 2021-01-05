NorthTown Macy’s to permanently close

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Macy’s at NorthTown Mall will permanently close after 27 years in business, the company announced Tuesday.

In a statement to 4 News Now, Macy’s said the decision to close the location was part of the company’s strategy announced in early 2020, which will shut 125 locations by 2023.

“Macy’s previously shared this information with our valued colleagues. Regular, non-seasonal colleagues who we are unable to place at a nearby Macy’s store will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources,” the company said.

Spokane’s downtown Macy’s closed in 2016. The Spokane Valley location will remain open.

A clearance sale at the NorthTown location will begin this month and run for approximately two to three months.

“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s NorthTown is honored to have served our customers and the community over the past 27 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy’s Spokane Valley, online at macys.com or on the Macy’s app,” the company said.”

