Northern Quest reveals part of ourdoor summer concert lineup

by Erin Robinson

Nick Brommer Judas Priest plays at the Northern Quest Casino.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – It may be winter, but it’s already time to start planning out your summer.

Northern Quest Resort and Casino announced the first few bands that will join their outdoor summer concert lineup.

The Barenaked Ladies are the first in the lineup. They will play June 18 with Gin Blooms and Toad the Wet Sprocket.

The Avett Brothers will play Friday, July 15 and the Goo Goo Dolls with special Guest Blue October will play on Friday, July 22.

Tickets for both shows go on sale December 3 at a.m.

Learn more here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.