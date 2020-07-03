Northern Quest Resort & Casino postpones summer concert series to 2021

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Northern Quest Resort & Casino has postponed their outdoor summer concert series until 2021.

Several of the upcoming concerts have already been rescheduled:

Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket – June 19, 2021

Ice Cube – July 22, 2021

Rodney Carrington – August 6, 2021

Brantley Gilbert – August 13, 2021

The venue is still working to reschedule the Weezer and Dustin Lynch shows.

Already purchased tickets will be honored at the new dates. If you cannot commit to the 2021 dates, full refunds are available by request through the end of the year. Email boxoffice@northernquest.com for details.

