Northern Quest announces outdoor summer concert series

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Nick Brommer Judas Priest plays at the Northern Quest Casino.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Northern Quest Resort and Casino has announced the lineup for its outdoor summer concert series.

Several concerts have been rescheduled from the canceled 2020 season, but Northern Quest has announced a few new ones.

The series kicks off July 22 with Ice Cube and more addditions are expected in the coming months.

July 22 – Ice Cube

July 24 – Smokey Robinson

August 6 – Rodney Carrington

August 13 – Brantley Gilbert

September 16 – Foreigner

September 24 – Darius Rucker

People who purchased tickets for previously canceled concerts will have their tickets honored during these new dates. Tickets are now available for purchase and if you’re looking to snag tickets to see Smokey Robinson, you will want to make sure to tune into Good Morning Northwest. Just watch to win!

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.