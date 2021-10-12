Northern Lights illuminate the sky across the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– It was a beautiful ending to a beautiful fall day Monday as the aurora borealis lit up the night sky.

That’s right, we’re talking about the Northern Lights being spotted from parts of eastern Washington and North Idaho.

The colorful aura shows up when particles flowing from the sun get caught in the planet’s magnetic field.

The National Weather Service in Spokane confirmed just how close the lights were Monday on its Twitter.

Here are some tips for if you’re trying to snap a picture:

Face north, toward the dusty gray part of the sky

Open your phone on night mode

Keep the camera iris open as long as you can

More #aurora from #spokane tonight. To the naked eye it looks dusty grey with all the light pollution but once I turned up the camera iris… just incredible. pic.twitter.com/gcEFQtDN3c — Matt Gray ⛈ (@mattgraykxly) October 12, 2021

