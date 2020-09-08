Northern Lights Electric working to restore power to thousands in N. Idaho

Northern Lights Electric Cooperative crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across North Idaho.

In an update Tuesday morning, NLEC said crews worked throughout the night to restore power to 4,000 homes and businesses, but there are still more than 110 outages impacting more than 5,500 locations.

Teams have repaired downed lines, replaced multiple broken crossarms and completely replaced more than 30 power poles.

“We’re making good progress, but our members should be prepared for extended power outages and we still do not have estimated restoration times for more remaining locations at this point,” NLEC said in a Facebook post. “Furthermore, due to extreme fire danger our crews must patrol all lines in areas experiencing outages before reenergizing kines, further slowing restoration efforts.”

People should not get close to downed power lines and always assume that a line is energized.

To report an outage or damage, call 866-665-4827.

