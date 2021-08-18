Northern Lakes Fire responds to drowning at Honeysuckle Beach

Tasha Cain-Gray,
Posted:
by Tasha Cain-Gray
Police Lights
Police Lights
Police Lights

HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho– Northern Lakes Fire says one person died Monday afternoon at Honeysuckle Beach.

Fire rescue crews say they responded to a drowning there at 1:52 p.m. Crews say the drowning was not caused by a boating accident.

Northern Lakes Fires says the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates. 

 

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Top Stories