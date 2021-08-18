Northern Lakes Fire responds to drowning at Honeysuckle Beach

Police Lights Police Lights

HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho– Northern Lakes Fire says one person died Monday afternoon at Honeysuckle Beach.

Fire rescue crews say they responded to a drowning there at 1:52 p.m. Crews say the drowning was not caused by a boating accident.

Northern Lakes Fires says the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.

